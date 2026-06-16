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Strait of Hormuz transit will not resume until tanker owners are 'confident that ⁠US-Iran deal is material'

The agreement between Washington and Tehran being finalised had not changed Tamura's view, the FT report said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 07:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMiddle EastOil TankerStrait of Hormuz

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