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Strait of Hormuz: Why US, Iran are sailing in very different legal waters

The "law of the sea" is a network of international laws, customs and agreements that set out the foundation for rights of access and control in the ocean.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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