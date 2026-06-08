Strait of Hormuz will be open but with transit fees: Iran envoy to Moscow

<p>The Strait of Hormuz will be open but with a transit fee, Iran's ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday.</p><p>According to a <em>Reuters</em> report, the ambassador said that the new conditions will be set by Iran and Oman</p><p>The US-Israeli war on Iran has largely cut oil flows via the strait, which before the conflict saw one-fifth of the world's oil pass through. Several tankers have managed to leave the Gulf recently, but oil and liquefied natural gas flows are still severely constrained.</p><p>"Of course, this strait will be open, but with new conditions to be determined by the Iranian and Omani authorities," Ambassador Kazem Jalali told the Russian newspaper <em>Izvestia</em> in an interview published on Monday.</p>.‘I call the shots’: Donald Trump says Netanyahu has ‘no choice’ but to accept peace deal with Iran amid growing tensions.<p>"We understand that Iran and Oman provide certain services related to this strait. And fees will be charged for those services," he said without elaborating.</p><p>Iran has asserted that a permanent peace deal should allow it to demand fees for ships passing through the strait, which would vary depending upon the type of ship, its cargo and prevailing conditions.</p><p>That position is vehemently opposed by US President Donald Trump. In late May, the US warned Oman not to get involved in any effort with Iran to impose a toll and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Oman's ambassador had told him there were no plans to impose such tolls.</p><p>On Monday, Israel said it struck military targets in western and central Iran, even after Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from further attacks.</p><p>Japan, which imported about 95% of its oil needs from the Middle East before the war, said it did not pay a fee after a Japan-linked crude oil tanker passed through the waterway in May.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>