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Homeworldmiddle east

Strait of Hormuz will be open but with transit fees: Iran envoy to Moscow

The US-Israeli war on Iran has ⁠largely cut oil flows via the strait, ‌which before the conflict ​saw one-fifth of the world's oil pass through.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 05:37 IST
World newsIranStrait of Hormuz

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