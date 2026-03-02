<p>An initiative by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a> hotels, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi), has taken over the internet by a storm.</p><p>The conflict in West Asia escalated as the US-Israel offensive wrecked havoc in regions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), some of the areas which reported strikes includes the Dubai International Airport and the Burj Al Arab hotel. </p><p>The city authorities received praise for the 'people-first' offer from netizens after Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, shared a copy of the document on X. </p>.White House says Trump spoke to leaders of Israel, Bahrain, UAE.<p>As the West Asia conflict continued to leave many stranded away from their homes, as a result of mass flight disruptions and cancellations, hotels in the capital of the UAE let guests extend their stays free of cost, with the fees being taken care of by the DCT-Abu Dhabi. </p><p>The circular to general managers of hotels ordered the establishments to extend stays for guests who are unable to depart “for reasons beyond their control,”, without incurring additional costs to individuals. </p><p>Netizens have praised this move, many naming it an example of responsible crisis management. </p><p>A user wrote, "A clear example of responsible crisis management : firm defense, transparent communication, humanitarian support for those stranded, and steady diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation. Putting people and national security first."</p><p>"Yes wow. That’s a government stepping up and really committing to its tourism and business sector. People will remember this and they will talk about - and they will come back," another comment read. </p><p>"Had it been any other place, they would have tripled the prices in such emergencies," another user on social media commented.</p><p>A user praised the initiative, "Truly honourable by Abu Dhabi officials. Hard to find qualities like these in current times. (sic)" </p><p>Many of the other posts agreed on the warm hospitality shown by the gesture put forward, calling the work by authorities a 'people first' approach many should adapt to in a situation of crisis. </p>