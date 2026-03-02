Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Stuck in Abu Dhabi due to travel curbs? UAE's 'people‑first' offers to pay for extended stay

The city authorities received praise for the 'people-first' offer from netizens after Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, shared a copy of the document on X.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 08:48 IST
World newsAbu DhabiUnited Arab EmiratesHotelsTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us