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'Sweet grace of martyrdom': Iran confirms death of national security chief Ali Larijani in Israeli air strike

Larijani was killed by a US-Israeli air attack as he was visiting his daughter in the eastern outskirts of a Tehran suburb
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:49 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:49 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastIsrealMojtaba Khamenei

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