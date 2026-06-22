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Talks between Iran and US concluded successfully: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

"The discussions ​were ⁠held in a positive and constructive atmosphere ⁠and ‌yielded encouraging progress," he said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:54 IST
USPakistanIranConflict

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