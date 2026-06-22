Talks between Iran and US concluded successfully: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

<p>Talks between<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/swiss-talks-no-photo-op-no-handshakes-and-a-walkout-us-iran-talks-marred-by-awkward-moments-and-snubs-4047732"> Iran and the U.S.</a> have concluded successfully in Switzerland, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/thanks-to-trump-pakistan-gets-a-fleeting-finest-hour-india-must-keep-watch-4046806">Pakistani </a>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.</p>.'Will go to war against India if...': Pakistan defence minister threatens military action over Indus Waters Treaty.<p>"The discussions were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and yielded encouraging progress, including agreement on a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a high-level committee to provide political oversight, and the commencement of further technical talks," he said in a post on X.</p>