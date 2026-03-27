<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday said that attacks on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>energy plants will be paused for ten days. </p><p>He added that talks are going well. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time."</p><p>Trump further wrote, "Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."</p>.<p>The war has killed thousands of people, spread to neighboring nations and hit the global economy with soaring energy prices since the United States and Israel launched strikes on February 28, after talks about Tehran's nuclear program failed to yield a deal.</p><p>The war has massively disrupted shipping, sending crude oil prices up around 40 per cent and causing a spike of some two-thirds in shipments of liquefied natural gas to Asia. Prices of nitrogen-based fertilizers, critical to food production, have risen by around 50 per cent.</p><p>Despite Trump's upbeat assessment, Iran continued to retaliate against US and Israeli strikes by hitting Israel and US bases; it also struck Gulf states and effectively blocked Middle East fuel exports via the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.'Spain committed to international law': Iran says it's open to requests, including Hormuz transit.<p>Trump said the US would become the Islamic Republic's "worst nightmare" if it did not comply with US demands, which include opening the strait and ending Tehran's nuclear program.</p><p>He said taking control of Iran's oil was an option, but gave no details.</p><p>The Iranian official told <em>Reuters</em> that a 15-point US proposal, conveyed to Tehran by Pakistan, was reviewed in detail on Wednesday by senior Iranian officials and the representative of Iran's supreme leader.</p><p>While they felt it served only US and Israeli interests, diplomacy had not ended, the official said.</p><p>The fighting continued to rage, however.</p><p>On Thursday, Iran launched multiple waves of missiles at Israel, striking Tel Aviv, Haifa and other areas, including a Palestinian town in central Israel.</p><p>At least one ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv, according to Israel's military, while others carried cluster munitions that dispersed smaller explosives, damaging homes and cars.</p><p>Israel’s ambulance service said a man was killed in Nahariya after Hezbollah fired a rocket barrage at the northern city.</p><p>In Iran, strikes hit the southern city of Bandar Abbas and a village on the outskirts of the southern city of Shiraz. A university building in Isfahan was reported to have been hit.</p><p><strong>Strait of Hormuz a crucial issue</strong></p><p>Trump suggested on Thursday that Iran let 10 oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture in negotiations, including some Pakistan-flagged vessels. The president has sent thousands of troops to the Middle East, some of whom have already arrived, driving expectations of a ground invasion, although details remain scant.</p><p>Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that the US had sent a "15-point action list" as a basis for negotiations to end the war.</p><p>It includes demands ranging from dismantling Iran's nuclear program to curbing its missiles and effectively handing over control of the strait, according to sources and reports.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>