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'Talks going well': Trump pauses attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days

'Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,' Trump wrote.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 02:52 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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