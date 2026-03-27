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'Talks going well': Trump to pause attacks on Iran's energy plants for 10 days

On Thursday, Trump threatened during a cabinet ‌meeting at the White House to increase pressure on Iran ​if it did not make a deal.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:26 IST
IranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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