Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Talks with Iran possible, depends on terms: US President Donald Trump

When asked about the possibility of negotiations, Trump said he heard Tehran wanted to talk badly.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 12:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 12:08 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us