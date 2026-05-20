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Homeworldmiddle east

Tankers exit Strait of Hormuz as Trump, Vance talk up Iran deal prospects

'We're in a pretty good spot here,' Vance told a White House press briefing.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:40 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:40 IST
World newsIranIsraelDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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