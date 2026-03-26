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'Tehran has ⁠no intention to hold talks with US': Iran FM Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign ⁠Minister Abbas Araqchi, ⁠said on ‌Wednesday ​that the US proposal to end ​the ⁠war was being reviewed by top authorities.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 23:37 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

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