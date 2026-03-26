<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iranian</a> Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday, said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> proposal to end the war was reviewed by top authorities in Tehran, but the exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US".</p><p>In an interview with the nation's state TV, he said that Tehran has no intention to hold talks with the US.</p><p>"There are no talks with the US, which is sending messages through different mediators. The exchange of messages via mediators does not mean negotiation with the US," Araghchi said.</p>.<p>In the interview, he also said, "At present, our policy is to continue resistance, and no negotiations have taken place."</p><p>"There are no negotiations underway," he was quoted by <em>Press TV</em> as saying.</p><p>Commenting on Iran's military response, the foreign minister said the retaliatory operations were "a golden moment" for the country.</p>.Iran rejects US 15-point peace plan, issues its own demands.<p>Iran's response has gone down as "a golden moment" in its history, he said, claiming the country had prevented "two nuclear-armed aggressors" from achieving their objectives. </p><p>"The fact that they are now talking about negotiations is itself an admission of defeat. Weren't they the ones talking about 'unconditional surrender'? So why are they now mobilising their highest-ranking officials to pursue negotiations?" Araghchi said as quoted by <em>Press TV</em>.</p><p>Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, while delivering remarks at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, said that there has never been a head of a country who wanted that job less than being the head of Iran.</p><p>"We settled 8 wars. We are winning another one. Nobody has seen anything like what we are doing in the Middle East with Iran. They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country who wanted that job less than being the head of Iran," he said. </p>