<p>Iranians living abroad could have property confiscated and face other legal penalties if they express support for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, the Iranian prosecutor general's office said on Monday.</p><p>Some members of the Iranian diaspora who want political change in Tehran took to the streets of European and American cities to celebrate the killing of Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a> in the US-Israeli war against Iran. Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father.</p><p>"A warning has been issued to those Iranians living abroad who in different ways sympathise, support or cooperate with the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy," the prosecutor general's office was quoted as saying by state media.</p><p>"They will be met with the confiscation of all their properties and other legal penalties in accordance with the law."</p>.<p>Newly established channels on Telegram have shared details of prominent Iranians living abroad who have posted comments critical of Iran's clerical authorities and supportive of the US-Israeli military campaign that began on February 28.</p><p>Up to 5 million Iranians live abroad, the majority of them in the United States and Western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a>, according to Iranian government data. Iranian media put their numbers closer to 10 million.</p>