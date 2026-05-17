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The Iran war is crippling one of the world’s wealthiest nations

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz means virtually no gas has left Qatar’s shore for more than two months.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 16:54 IST
World newsIranOil pricesWest AsiaQatarMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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