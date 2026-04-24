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The peril of piloting ships through the Strait of Hormuz

More than 20 commercial ships have come under attack around the strait since March.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:32 IST
World newsWest AsiaStrait of HormuzShips

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