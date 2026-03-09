Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'The power behind the robes': Meet Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Though Mojtaba never held any official position in the regime, he is often referred to as 'the power behind the robes'.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 11:27 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us