'There will not be peace in West Asia until Israel is destroyed': Iran's Revolutionary Guard amid fresh strikes

<p>Iran on Thursday said that there would be no peace in West Asia until Israel is “destroyed,” while dismissing US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump's</a> vision for peace as one of “killing, murder and terror.”</p><p>The statement from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>Revolutionary Guard came after two Hamas commanders were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, adding that the killings would not weaken the "Palestinian resistance” and would instead strengthen the fight for the “liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”</p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | US and Iran reach deal but need Trump's final approval.<p>Meanwhile, the US carried out overnight strikes on Iran, targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to US forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. </p><p>The new strikes came during negotiations to end the three-month-old war that has killed thousands and sent global energy prices sharply higher since it began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks.</p><p>The US had also carried out "defensive strikes" against Iran on Monday as Iran called it a violation of the countries' fragile ceasefire. </p><p>The US targets included boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites that the US military's Central Command said posed a threat to US forces.</p>