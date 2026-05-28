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'There will not be peace in West Asia until Israel is destroyed': Iran's Revolutionary Guard amid fresh strikes

The statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guard came after two Hamas commanders were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 15:01 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelPalestineDonald Trump

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