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Three crude oil tankers exit Strait of Hormuz with trackers switched off, data shows

Two very large crude carriers (VLCC), the Agios Fanourios I and the Kiara M, carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude each, passed through the strait ​on Sunday, the data ⁠showed.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:14 IST
World newsMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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