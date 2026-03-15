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Three Iranian women soccer players to return home after seeking asylum in Australia

Four ​of the seven ⁠members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member changed her mind last week.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 03:47 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 03:47 IST
World newsFootballSports NewsAustraliaIranWomen's World Cup

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