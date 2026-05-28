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Three oil, LNG tankers exit Strait of Hormuz with transponders off

The vessels joined a number of tankers ⁠leaving the Gulf this month, although oil and LNG traffic overall ‌has still been limited.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:58 IST
World newsLNGStrait of Hormuz

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