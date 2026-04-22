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Three vessels hit by gunfire in Strait of Hormuz, crews safe

A Liberia-flagged container ship sustained damage to its bridge after being hit ​by gunfire and ⁠rocket-propelled grenades northeast of Oman.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:47 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaShipStrait of Hormuz

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