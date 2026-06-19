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Homeworldmiddle east

Traffic flows through Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

But Israel continued its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising questions about whether the agreement would hold.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 02:12 IST
World newsMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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