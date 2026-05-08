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Trump administration claiming a ‘win’ against Iran – here’s a report card

Iran has now realised the increased leverage it has through its ability to close a critical artery of the global economy.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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