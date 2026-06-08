Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Trump asks Netanyahu not to strike Iran; says 'very close' to peace deal

Trump also asked Iran to return to the negotiating table.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 01:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 01:32 IST
IranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us