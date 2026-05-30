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Trump 'betraying diplomacy' with blockade and excessive demands, says Mojtaba Khamenei adviser

His remarks came a day after Trump said he would convene a meeting in the White House 'Situation Room' to work out the finer details of a possible agreement with Iran.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 10:48 IST
World newsDonald TrumpMojtaba Khamenei

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