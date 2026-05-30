Trump 'betraying diplomacy' with blockade and excessive demands, says Mojtaba Khamenei adviser

<p>Adviser to Iran Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a>, Mohsen Rezaei, on Saturday accused US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> of "betraying diplomacy for the third time", citing the continued naval blockade on Iran and what he termed ‘excessive demands’ during ongoing negotiations.</p><p>His remarks came a day after Trump said he would convene a meeting in the White House 'Situation Room' to work out the finer details of a possible agreement with Iran.</p><p>In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined key conditions that could form part of the deal, including a permanent commitment by Iran not to acquire nuclear weapons, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of all sea mines.</p>.West Asia conflict: Trump says Iran blockade will stay until deal is signed.<p>He wrote: "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!)."</p><p>The Strait of Hormuz remains largely inaccessible as the US and Iran continue to struggle over a peace deal, effectively maintaining a de facto blockade on a vital maritime corridor that typically carries around 20 per cent of the world's LNG supplies. Ships navigating the route still face significant security risks, prompting many vessels to switch off their transponders while transiting the strait to avoid detection.<br><br><em>(With agency inputs)</em> </p>