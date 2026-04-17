<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Thursday that Iran has agreed to surrender its stockpile of enriched uranium, suggesting the two sides are close to reaching an agreement to end their seven-week conflict.</p><p>Addressing reporters, Trump described the development as a significant step forward in negotiations. Referring to Iran's enriched uranium he said, “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust. There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal,” he added. </p><p>Trump also claimed that Iran’s enriched uranium had been buried following last year’s US airstrikes on key nuclear facilities.</p><p>He added that the next round of US-Iran talks could happen as early as this weekend, signaling progress in discussions.</p><p>However, according to <em>The Washington Post</em>, there has been no immediate confirmation from Iran regarding such a concession, as a two-week ceasefire approaches to expire on Tuesday.</p>.'Been my honour to stop 9 wars across world': Donald Trump says Israel-Lebanon agreed to 10-day ceasefire. <p>At the same time, he also noted that if a final agreement to end the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, he may attend the event, claiming that Iran has agreed to most terms. “"I would go to Pakistan, yeah, If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he said.<br><br>Trump added that an announcement could come soon, suggesting the deal would ensure stable oil flow through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> and potentially lower global oil prices.</p><p>He said: "If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before."</p><p>His remarks follow a recent round of talks in Islamabad, led by US Vice President JD Vance, which concluded without a breakthrough.</p>