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Trump claims Iran agreed to hand over ‘nuclear dust’, says he may go to Islamabad if deal is signed

Trump also claimed that Iran’s enriched uranium had been buried following last year’s US airstrikes on key nuclear facilities.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 04:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald TrumpIslamabadMiddle East

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