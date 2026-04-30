Trump plans international coalition to open Strait of Hormuz as oil prices rise: Report

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-says-he-considers-86-to-be-mob-slang-after-comey-indictment-3985808">Donald Trump</a> administration is reportedly planning to constitute an international coalition with European allies to open the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/explained-the-hormuz-digital-chokepoint-how-does-the-iran-war-threaten-subsea-cables-3983723">Strait of Hormuz</a>. According to a State Department cable, the US government has invited its allies to join the coalition called Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC) and the proposal is likely to be orally delivered to partner nations on May 1. </p><p>"The MFC constitutes a critical first step in the establishment of a post-conflict maritime security architecture for the Middle East," the cable said per Reuters. </p><p>This comes at a time when Iran has refused to reopen the Strait in response to the US blockade of Tehran's oil exports. </p>.How might Strait of Hormuz be reopened? Here are 3 scenarios.<p>Trump is reportedly due to receive a briefing on renewed strikes in Iran, and the fears of a possible ceasefire violation caused the crude oil prices to $126 a barrel on late Wednesday - the highest since March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.</p><p>As for the Hormuz reopening, countries like France and the UK have already expressed willingness to contribute but only when the conflict ends. </p><p>On Tuesday, Trump reportedly discussed with American oil companies how to mitigate the impact of a possible extension of the blockade on Iranian ports for months if needed.</p>