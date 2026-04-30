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Trump plans international coalition to open Strait of Hormuz as oil prices rise: Report

Countries like France and the UK have already expressed willingness to contribute but only when the conflict ends.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:22 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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