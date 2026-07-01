'Trump said will muzzle Tel Aviv pets, we will school Israel if they ignore their master': Iran

<p>As the<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/united-states"> United States </a>and Iran hold technical talks in Doha to end the months-long conflict in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> will respond swiftly and forcefully to any threat against its people or leadership.</p><p>In a post on X, Araghchi said, "POTUS has committed the U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response."</p>.<p>Araghchi's X post included a screenshot of comments made by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death."</p><p>Meanwhile, US and Iranian officials held technical talks in Doha on Wednesday to negotiate the future of shipping through the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz </a>and work towards securing a lasting ceasefire.</p><p>The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, provides for a 60-day ceasefire and also outlines the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and sets a timeline for negotiating a comprehensive agreement aimed at ending the war and resolving concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.</p><p>Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was leading the delegation but stressed that Iranian officials "have no plans for negotiations with the American side at any level over the coming days."</p><p>Although an Iranian delegation travelled to Doha on Wednesday, Tehran rejected US President Donald Trump's assertion that direct talks with Washington were planned.</p><p><em>(With agencies inputs)</em></p>