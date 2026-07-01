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'Trump said will muzzle Tel Aviv pets, we will school Israel if they ignore their master': Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has warned that Tehran will respond swiftly and forcefully to any threat against its people or leadership.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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