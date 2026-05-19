Trump says he was an hour away from striking Iran again, might resume attacks soon

<p>Washington: U.S. President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-president-donald-trump-says-clock-is-ticking-for-iran-4006482"> Donald Trump</a> said on Tuesday that the United States may need to hit Iran again and he was only an hour away from deciding on a strike before he postponed the attack.</p><p>"I was an hour away from making the decision to go today," Trump told reporters at the White House.</p>.Attack on Iran put on hold, says Trump after 'serious negotiations' with Gulf; warns of ‘full, large scale assault’ if talks fail.<p>Trump said Iran's leaders are begging to make a deal, but a new U.S. attack would happen in the coming days if a deal is not reached.</p><p>"Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time, because we can't let them have a new nuclear weapon."</p>