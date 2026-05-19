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Trump says he was an hour away from striking Iran again, might resume attacks soon

Trump ‌said Iran's leaders ⁠are begging to make a deal, but ‌a new attack ‌would happen in ‌the coming days ‌if a deal is not reached.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 16:24 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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