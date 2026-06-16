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Homeworldmiddle east

Trump says MOU states clearly Iran will not have a nuclear weapon

The US deal ⁠with Iran is an agreement tohash out details in the coming weeks.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:30 IST
World newsNuclear WeaponsWest AsiawarMiddle EastConflict

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