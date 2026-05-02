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Trump says prefers not to strike Iran even as frustration mounts

Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran’s ready to continue diplomatic efforts if the Americans change their approach and avoid “excessive demands, threatening rhetoric, and provocative actions.”
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:12 IST
USIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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