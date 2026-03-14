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Trump says US struck military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, key oil export hub

Iran had no ability ​to defend against US attacks, the president ⁠added.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 01:43 IST
World newsDonald Trump

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