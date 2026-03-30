<p>The United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump </a>gave another ultimatum to higher ups in Iranian regime and declared that if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately "Open for Business" then the US will attack Iran's oil wells and power plants. </p><p>Trump also said that US is in "serious discussions with a new and more reasonable regime" regarding the end of their military operation in Iran. </p><p>Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. </p> .Trump says US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard 'softer' than him on 'Iran nuclear issue'.<p>"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.”</p>.<p>Trump also said this attack will be in "retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed."</p>.<p>While Trump has said the US and Iran are making progress in talks, he has also been sending more US troops to the region, leading Iran's parliament speaker to accuse Washington of sending messages about possible negotiations while planning a ground invasion, prompting more defiance from Tehran.</p><p>Iranian leaders have denied being in direct talks with the US.</p>