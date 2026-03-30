Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Trump threatens to obliterate Iran's oil wells, Kharg island if Strait of Hormuz remains shut

Trump also said that US is in "serious discussions with a new and more reasonable regime" regarding the end of their military operation in Iran.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 13:14 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us