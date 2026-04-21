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Trump to attend Iran-US peace talk in Islamabad in person?

Pakistan has been preparing to host the talks despite uncertainty about whether they would go ahead.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 06:32 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trumppeace talks

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