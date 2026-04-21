<p>As the second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran hits a roadblock over several critical issues including the Uranium enrichment dispute, latest reports suggest that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> himself could now be part of the teams that is taking the negotiation forward. </p><p>According to a <em>Reuters</em> report, there was momentum for talks to recommence on Wednesday and Trump could attend in person, or virtually, if a deal were to be signed.</p>.'Blockade is absolutely destroying Iran': Trump claims US is winning the 'war by a lot'.<p>"Things are moving forward and the talks are on track for tomorrow," the report quoted a Pakistani source involved in the discussions.</p><p>Report also said that Trump wants an agreement that would prevent further oil price rises and stock markets shocks but has insisted Iran cannot have the means to develop a nuclear weapon. </p><p>A Iranian official, speaking to <em>Reuters</em>, said Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation in talks, despite earlier ruling them out, but stressed no decision had been made.</p><p>Pakistan has been preparing to host the talks despite uncertainty about whether they would go ahead. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across Islamabad, officials said.</p><p>US Vice President J D Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, <em>Axios</em> reported Monday citing US sources.</p><p>A source had earlier told <em>Reuters</em> Vance was in the United States on Monday, denying reports he was already on his way to Pakistan.</p><p><em>With Reuters inputs</em> </p>