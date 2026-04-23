Trump's envoy urges FIFA to swap Iran with Italy for World Cup: Report

<p>On the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran, a top envoy to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Trump">President Trump</a> is reported to have asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup. </p><p>According to a report by <em>Financial Times (FT)</em>, the move is part of Trump's efforts to mend ties with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni after the two fell out amid the American president's attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war. </p><p>"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the <em>FT</em>.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran will compete 'for sure' despite war, asserts Gianni Infantino.<p>Meanwhile, Iran is reported to have said that its institutions are set for their national side's participation in the World Cup hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. </p><p>Iranian Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani is reported to have given a statement to their state broadcaster IRIB, stating that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has ensured that all arrangements have been made to ensure that their national side participates in the World Cup. </p><p>FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier said that Iran is expected to participate in the global tournament, noting that the country is qualified to play in the World Cup. </p><p>Iran had said earlier in April it would only decide on the national team's participation in the World Cup once it received a response from FIFA over the relocation of their matches from the US to Mexico.</p>