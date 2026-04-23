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Trump's envoy urges FIFA to swap Iran with Italy for World Cup: Report

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier said that Iran is expected to participate in the global tournament, noting that the country is qualified to play in the World Cup.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 05:32 IST
World newsFootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026Iran sanctions

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