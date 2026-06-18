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Trump's War Secretary warns of restarting military action, reimposing blockade 'if Iran doesn't comply'

"If Iran ⁠doesn't comply, then we're more than able to reimpose an ironclad blockade," Hegseth said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:39 IST
IranDonald TrumpWorldMiddle East

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