Trump's War Secretary warns of restarting military action, reimposing blockade 'if Iran doesn't comply'

<p>Washington: The United States will restart military action and reimpose a blockade if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran </a>does not fulfill its commitments under its agreement with the U.S., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters on Thursday.</p>.Trump demanded Iran’s 'unconditional surrender,' he got a surprise instead.<p>"The president has pointed out that we will be prepared to recommence if underneath the timeline of these talks, Iran does not do what it says it's going to do," Hegseth said in Brussels after meeting NATO defence ministers.</p><p>"If Iran doesn't comply, then we're more than able to reimpose an ironclad blockade."</p>