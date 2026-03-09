Menu
Turkey says second Iranian ballistic missile shot down by NATO defences in airspace

This ​marks the second Iranian ballistic missile in the last week that has targeted the south of Turkey, which is a NATO member and Iran's neighbour.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 14:12 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 14:12 IST
World newsTurkeyMissileNATO

