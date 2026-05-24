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Turkish police storm opposition CHP headquarters amid leadership crisis

The court reinstated in Ozel's place former CHP chair Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who lost to President Tayyip Erdogan in a national election that year.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:46 IST
TurkeyWorldMiddle East

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