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Two foreigners arrested in Iran for importing Starlink technology: Report

The foreigners, whose nationality was not ⁠disclosed, ‌are accused of importing satellite ‌internet equipment such ⁠as Starlink, which is a ‌criminal offence ‌in the country.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 11:30 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 11:30 IST
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