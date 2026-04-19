<p>Dubai: Four individuals, including two foreign nationals, were arrested in Iran's northwest, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, for being part of a "US-Israel-linked espionage network."</p><p>The foreigners, whose nationality was not disclosed, are accused of importing satellite internet equipment such as Starlink, which is a criminal offence in the country, which has faced seven weeks of an internet blackout.</p>.Trouble brews for Indian beer industry as Iran war drives input costs, curbs pricing.<p>Hundreds of Iranians have been arrested for "cooperating with enemy states" since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran.</p>