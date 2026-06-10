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Two missing, one injured after suspected US strike on vessel near Oman

The UKMTO agency said a Palau-flagged chemical and oil products tanker reported an engine room fire around 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Sohar port.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:38 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranMissileOmanWest AsiaMiddle EastStrikeattacktanker

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