Two missing, one injured after suspected US strike on vessel near Oman

<p>In a suspected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> missile strike targeted at a tanker off the coast of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oman">Oman</a> on Wednesday, two members went missing and another was injured, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maritime">maritime</a> officials said, amid escalating tensions linked to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington’s</a> blockade of Iran-related shipping.</p>.<p>British maritime security firm Ambrey said the attack was likely connected to ongoing US operations in the region. "Ambrey assesses that this was likely the result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports," the firm said.</p>.<p>"In the past, crews have been warned to gather on the bow of a vessel before an attack on the stern," it added. A second maritime security source, quoted by Reuters said the vessel was likely struck by a US missile.</p>.<p>The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said a Palau-flagged chemical and oil products tanker reported an engine room fire around 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Sohar port.</p>.<p>British maritime risk management group Vanguard identified the vessel as the Settebello and said the Omani Navy responded to the distress call.</p>.<p>According to ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic, the tanker was partially laden and was last located off Oman’s coast on June 1.</p>.24 Indian crew rescued after missile attack on merchant vessel off Oman coast: ICG.<p>The vessel’s India-based operator, listed in shipping databases, could not immediately be reached for comment.</p>.<p>The incident comes amid a broader US crackdown on Iran-linked maritime trade. Washington began blockading Iran-related shipping on April 13 after Tehran sharply restricted vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil and gas transit routes.</p>.<p>Centcom said on June 8 that US forces had disabled seven "non-compliant vessels", redirected 134 others that complied with orders, and allowed 42 ships carrying humanitarian aid to pass.</p>.<p>"There have been no reports of fatalities stemming from these operations," Centcom had said.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, the US military said its forces disabled the unladen Marivex oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the ongoing blockade.</p>.<p>The vessels being targeted include Iranian ships and so-called "shadow fleet" tankers — ageing vessels often operating without Western insurance and used to transport sanctioned oil while masking ownership, cargo and movements under various national flags.</p><p>(With Reuters inputs)</p>