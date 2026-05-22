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UAE considered leaving OPEC over three years, says presidential adviser

The end of a 60-year membership of the OPEC could have a major impact on its control over supplies when oil flows normalise.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:01 IST
YemenUAEOPECPetroleum

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