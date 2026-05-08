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UAE countering Iranian air attack after Trump says ceasefire still in effect

Iran has often targeted the UAE and other Gulf countries that host US bases since the war began on February 28.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:05 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:05 IST
IranIsraelDonald TrumpUAEMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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