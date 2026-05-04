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UAE declares situation safe after missile threat alert

Less than ‌half an ‌hour earlier, a phone alert had asked residents ⁠to ⁠immediately seek a safe place and await further instructions.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:57 IST
World newsMissileUAE

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