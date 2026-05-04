UAE declares situation safe after missile threat alert

<p>Authorities in the United Arab Emirates sent a phone alert on Monday telling residents that the situation was safe after an earlier warning of potential missile threats.</p><p>The UAE's interior ministry said people could resume their normal activities "while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions."</p>.UAE in 'elite group' discussing currency swap line with US.<p>Less than half an hour earlier, a phone alert had asked residents to immediately seek a safe place and await further instructions.</p><p>It was the first such alert issued by the authorities since early April.</p>