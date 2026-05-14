<p>The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry denied on Wednesday the reports of Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israeli-pm-netanyahu-held-secret-meeting-with-uae-president-during-iran-war-4002035">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>'s visit to the country, adding that any claims regarding an unannounced visits are 'baseless'.</p><p>The Israeli PM office said earlier on Wednesday that Netanyahu visited the UAE and met the Emirati president during the war with Iran.</p>