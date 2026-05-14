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UAE denies Israel's claim of secret meeting with Netanyahu amid Iran war

The Israeli PM ‌office ‌said earlier ‌on ‌Wednesday that Netanyahu visited the UAE ⁠and ⁠met the Emirati president during the war with ​Iran.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:39 IST
Benjamin NetanyahuUAEMiddle Eastreuters

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