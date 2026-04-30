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UAE is leaving OPEC oil cartel. What could that mean for oil prices?

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi became a member in 1967, and the UAE as a whole remained a member after the country’s federation in 1971.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:27 IST
World newsOil pricesOPECUnited Arab Emirates

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