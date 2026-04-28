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UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ in major blow to global oil producers' group

Trump has also linked US military support for the Gulf with oil prices, saying that while the US defends OPEC members they "exploit this by imposing high oil prices".
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 13:11 IST
World newsOilOPEC+UAEOPEC

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