Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

UAE restricts airspace after Iranian missile, drone attack

UAE ⁠said on Monday that its air ‌defences were ‌thwarting Iranian missiles and drones, ‌forcing multiple ‌flights to divert to Oman's Muscat and circle over Saudi ⁠Arabia.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 13:48 IST
World newsMissiledroneUAEMiddle EastAirspace

Follow us on :

Follow Us