<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-arab-emirates">UAE's</a> aviation authority said air traffic in the country has returned to normal, the state news agency reported on Saturday, after precautionary measures implemented on February 28 at the start of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> war were lifted.</p>.Dubai's Emirates airline bars Iranian nationals from entering or transiting UAE.<p>The decision followed a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions in coordination with relevant entities, the General Civil Aviation Authority added.</p>