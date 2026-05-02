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UAE says air traffic back to normal after precautionary measures lifted

The ‌decision ‌followed a comprehensive ‌assessment ‌of operational and security conditions in ⁠coordination ⁠with relevant entities.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:12 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:12 IST
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