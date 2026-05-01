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UAE says Iran cannot be trusted over Hormuz, peace efforts at an impasse

After U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, Iran fired at U.S. bases, infrastructure and U.S.-linked companies in Gulf states
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:18 IST
World newsIranUAEGulfWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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