Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

UAE sends missile alert, urges citizens to 'disregard' message moments later

It is not clear as to what prompted the initial alert, which mirrored those issued at the height of the Iran war when Iranian missiles and drones ​targeted the UAE.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 16:10 IST
World newsMissileUAEWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us