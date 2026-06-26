UAE sends missile alert, urges citizens to 'disregard' message moments later

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">United Arab Emirates</a> (UAE) on Friday urged the citizens to disregard a missile alert that suggested an attack on the country earlier. </p><p>The initial message was sent via phone alert, but was soon followed by another alert saying, "Please disregard the previous warning," without providing any further explanation.</p><p>It is not clear as to what prompted the initial alert, which mirrored those issued at the height of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>war when Iranian missiles and drones targeted the UAE. </p>.India in talks to sell BrahMos missile to UAE: Report.<p>The brief message from the UAE's Interior Ministry was the first of its kind during the Iran war, signalled at an accidental alert that went out to the public. </p><p>Following the alert, the Emirates said there was a telephone call between Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. </p><p>It quoted Sheikh Abdullah as telling Araghchi that the UAE “emphasised the importance of full commitment” to the interim deal between Iran and the United States.</p>